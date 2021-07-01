Mural To Be Painted On Shelter House at Zane’s Landing By Local Artist

ArtistCoz President Kristen Brown has been contracted by the city to paint a mural on the shelter house at Zane’s Landing.

The effort to upgrade the aesthetics of the building was undertaken in hopes that with the mural painted on the wall, it would not only deter tagging incidents, but also have an uplifting affect on those in the community.

“They just really wanted to see it brightened up a lot. I know a lot of people have put graffiti on it and it’s never been painted before. So, they really wanted to make it look nice down here and they’ve been doing a great job,” said muralist Kristen Brown.

Brown says that she tries to paint visuals that will give something to simply feel good about. She thinks that this could be an on going effort in other locations and buildings around the city.

“The city is really doing a great job. They want to help the artists out a lot. And so, if you’re an artist in Zanesville and you’ve got ideas for murals, please talk to City Development. They really want to get art work out there. Mayor Mason is really doing a great job at that, too. I know Duff from the City and Parks has really done a great job helping with this, and Cemetery and Parks. So many great people have been helping with this. So, Zanesville’s really blessed to have so much support for the arts,” added Brown.

Brown is hoping to have the mural finished by July 4. She would like to thank her father Jack Brown, her husband Mike Hill, Greg Taylor from the City, and Mr. Hackney also from the city for assisting her in completing the mural.