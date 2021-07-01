Hydrant flushing on Friday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville’s Water Division will be flushing hydrants Friday within the general area of Colony Park, Eastward Circle, Center Ct., Terrace Ct., South Slope Bay, Cliffhanger Drive, and all side streets.

Flushing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00 p.m. for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call (740) 455-0631 Ext. 1.