Grand Opening of Pea Ohana -The First Tube and Kayak Rental Business in Muskingum County- this Upcoming Saturday

Local News
Gunnar Consol51

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum River just got more accessible for recreation. A new kayak and tube rental business, Pea Ohana, is having its grand opening this Saturday, July 3rd for the holiday weekend.

This is a first of its kind business here in Muskingum County. The inspiration to set sail and open the first aquatic rental shop in Muskingum County is from Bear Davis and his wife’s travels to Hawaii.

“I’m Bear Davis and my wife is Marissa. For us, one of our vacation destinations has always been Hawaii. We’ve always been a water family. We’ve lived on the water since we’ve been together so that was the inspiration. We want to take that Hawaiian flare and that feeling and put it on our natural waterways here in Ohio,” Bear Davis, owner of Pea Ohana stated.

Once a tube or kayak has been rented, river goers will enjoy a shuttle ride to Dillon Falls. There you’ll enjoy a 4 mile cruise down the Licking River back into the Muskingum River and end up back at the shop at 126 Muskingum Avenue. Rental rates are affordable with group rates also being offered.

“We do have group rates, but our singles are $35 for a kayak, $25 for a tube, $15 for our cooler tubes. If you do have groups, we can accommodate for your groups and outings. We have a wedding coming in here tomorrow, we have birthday parties being set up, work groups of 50+ people. So we’re really gonna try and accommodate any group that wants to come in here and enjoy the river,” Davis said.

Tubing season lasts into Labor Day while kayak rentals will continue throughout the month of September. For more information on Saturday’s grand opening or to book a reservation you can head to Pea Ohana’s website.

They do accept walk-ins, but reservations are highly encouraged and get priority.

