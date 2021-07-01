Cavendish does it again, posts 32nd Tour stage win

CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish claimed the sixth stage of the Tour de France in a mass sprint on Thursday, taking his impressive career tally to 32 stage wins at cycling’s biggest race.

Cavendish, the best sprinter in the race history, is second on the all-time list for the most stage wins behind Belgian great Eddy Merckx on 34.

It was Cavendish’s second stage win this year after the 36-year-old veteran took Stage 4 on Tuesday.

Cavendish was led out in the final stretch by his Deceuninck-Quick Step teammates and edged Jasper Philipsen and Nacer Bouhanni.

Mathieu van der Poel kept the race leader’s yellow jersey with an eight-second lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar.

___

