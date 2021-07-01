Carolyn Dukes Showcases Late Husband’s Work at ZAAP Gallery in Downtown Zanesville

DOWNTOWN ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local artist, Tony Dukes’, artwork will be on display at the Zanesville Appalachian Art Project Gallery -also known as the ZAAP gallery- for Art Coz’s First Friday event tomorrow and for the entire month of July.

Tony Dukes is Carolyn Duke’s late husband. Carolyn and her husband were repeat visitors to the art display downtown. They enjoyed each other’s company and the art of the other artists on display.

“My husband and I did art walk every month. Until he passed away for -I don’t know- about two years… And his dream was to be part of the ZAAP. He always wanted to get his artwork done and put it in here into the ZAAP,” Carolyn Dukes, Tony Duke’s widow stated.

His portfolio includes a lot of wood sculptures and paintings made with the unique -and equally as beautiful- artistic style called Pointillism. This is a style where each artwork is made entirely of perfectly spaced, sized, and colored dots to create an image.

“Before he passed away, he wanted to be apart of this. Because his artwork is very important to him… He just loved nature. He was a nature guy… Whatever is important to him, that’s what he made into his artwork,” Carolyn Dukes said.

Carolyn said Tony spent multiple years on each individual piece and only worked on them one-at-a-time. At tomorrow’s First Friday or anytime during the month of July, you can view his one-of-a-kind artworks at the ZAAP Gallery in Downtown Zanesville.

