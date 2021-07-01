Board of Elections Meets With County Commissioners

The Board of Elections met with the County Commissioners today to discuss their current budget.

The focal point of the meeting was a request for funding that would go primarily to paying employee salaries and election workers to make the voting process as smooth as possible.

“Well, at the Board Office we’re always trying to stay one step ahead and we always want to make sure that we are preparing ourselves for a safe and secure election,” said Election Technology Specialist Jennifer Norman.

With the 2022 mid-term elections that will have seats from the House of Representatives, US Senate, numerous Gubernatorial, and local positions on the ballot all over the US less than 18 months away, the Board of Elections wants to make sure they have all of their “t’s” crossed and all of their “i’s” dotted. But, due to Covid-19, the confirmed data from The Census Bureau taken last year has taken longer than usual to reach those that need it to properly determine the boundaries of the districts.

“So, the biggest thing is the unknown on the time frame of when we are going to get it. But, once it does come to us we have to go in and do remapping and that is very time consuming to make sure that everything changed properly,” added Norman.

The Board hopes to receive an answer for their request by the first week of August.



