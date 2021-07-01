Updated on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Scattered Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 78°

TONIGHT: Early Shower/Storm. Patchy Fog. Cooler & Less Humid. Low 55°

FRIDAY: Spotty Shower/Thunder. Partly Sunny. Cooler. High 74°

DISCUSSION:

More rain across SE Ohio as we begin the month of July. Most of the steady and heavy rain will fall during the morning into the early afternoon. Then widely scattered showers will be possible by the mid and late afternoon. It will remain muggy across the region, but it won’t be as warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Early shower chances will linger into the evening, but most of the region will begin to dry out tonight. It will be cooler and less humid as well, with lows in the mid 50s. Some patchy fog will be possible during the overnight as well.

As we end the work week, a slight chance for a spotty shower/rumble of thunder will be possible during the mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, looks for partly sunny skies and cooler temperatures, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

As we head into the holiday weekend, more warmth and humidity will begin to build back into the region. Highs will top off around 80 on Saturday, and back into the mid 80s on the 4th. We look to be mostly dry this weekend, but a spotty shower/storm will be possible on Saturday.

We will see more warmth as we begin the new work week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 by Monday through next Wednesday. Rain chances will begin to increase once again as well, with the better chances arriving by the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

