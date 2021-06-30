Summer Concert Series Set to Kick Off Tomorrow at Secrest Auditorium

The City of Zanesville and the Secrest Auditorium will be kicking off their Summer Concert Concert Series tomorrow.

The first featured artist is the Columbus based, country rock band McGuffey Lane.

“We’re happy to have McGuffey Lane as the opening band tomorrow night, and for more information on the upcoming bands you can go to Secrestauditorium.com. We have food vendors and we also have the Jaycee’s and their beer wagon that will participate in the event. The vendors will open at 4 o’clock, the band should hit the stage at 6:30. We want to remind people to bring their lawn chairs,” said Rick Sabine, Manager of the Secrest Auditorium.

The event will be taking place rain or shine. In the event that it should rain, the concert will be moved from the parking lot to inside the auditorium. There is also the potential of additional outdoor events taking place in the fall as well.

“Well, we think that it could be an annual thing and we may do some fall events as well in the parking lot. We just think an outdoor activity would be fun. We want to see how this one goes and the other one goes. The only hurdle we have is weather. It’ll be a fun time. We want to encourage everyone to come on down and be a part of the celebration,” added Sabine.

There will be free on street parking available on Third Street, Fourth Street, and Market Street. The live music will wrap up at 7:30 and the food trucks and beer garden will be open until 9 p.m.