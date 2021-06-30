SOPGA CONCLUDES AT ZCC

The Southern Ohio PGA Junior Golf finished up their final round at the Zanesville County Club on Tuesday.

The two day tournament brought in local golfers like Shauna White and Morgan Cornwell of Sheridan, Riley McKenzie of Crooksville, Gracie Milam of John Glenn and former Zanesville resident Mia Hammond.

Hammond would show off her skill. She shot a -3 on Tuesday to finish the tournament at -1. She shot four birdies and one bogey on hole 17.

Hammond’s closest competitor Madi Shoults finished the tournament with a +14.

White would finish 20th in the tournament, Cornwell was tied for 9th, McKenzie would finish in 5th with a +18.

On the boy’s side of the event it was Ryan Dollenmayer taking the top spot. He finished with a +4 with three birdies, two bogey’s and a double bogey on hole number 15.

Jack Parnell would finish the tournament in second with a +8 and Ryan Schiefferle in third with a +10.