Region Assignments Announced for Upcoming Football Season

There’s been a lot of announcements this high school football off season. This year’s state tournament will take 16 teams instead of the usual 8, the state championships will take place in Canton and now the Ohio High School Athletic Association it tackling region assignments.

The OHSAA announced the football regions for the upcoming 2021 season on Tuesday. The 10-week regular season will begin the week of August 16 because of the expanded playoff format. That means playoffs will begin on October 29-30.

As previously announced, schools’ divisional assignments for the upcoming 2021-22 school year will remain the same as the 2020-21 school year in all sports.

The 2021 football regions are posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2021

In all sports, coaches have an unlimited number of days from June 1 through July 31 to conduct voluntary conditioning, strength training and instructional opportunities. In football, helmets may be worn during summer voluntary sessions.

Also in the sport of football, there is a mandatory five-day acclimatization period for all student-athletes prior to contact. Two of those days can be completed in July so that shoulder pads can be worn on the first day of practice August 1.



