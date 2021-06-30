Officials: Corrections officer sexually assaulted 3 inmates

CLEVELAND (AP) — A corrections officer at a county jail in Ohio sexually assaulted three inmates in 17 days, authorities said.

Andre Bacsa, 34, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Bacsa has worked at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland since March 2019 and was placed on paid leave after being charged. He was being held at the jail after county sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Tuesday, but officials were looking to transfer him to a facility in another county.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred this month, and authorities said there may be more victims.

Adam Chaloupka, an attorney for the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association union — which represents jail officers — told Cleveland.com that the union will determine whether it will represent Bacsa in the criminal case. He declined further comment.