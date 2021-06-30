North Terrace Church of Christ looking for Volunteers for their July 10th Meal Packing Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The North Terrace Church of Christ is partnering with Lifeline Christian Mission to provide tens of thousands of shelf stable meals to food insecure populations locally, domestically, and internationally.

The shelf stable meals consist of rice and beans, and to make it all happen the North Terrace Church is enlisting the help of volunteers to help pack the meals.

“We want to invite the entire community to join us on Saturday, July 10th from 9AM-11AM at North Terrace, and we’re going to pack thousands more meals that day. And we invite everyone to come be a part of that,” Stephanie Hill, Volunteers Coordinator at North Terrace Church stated.

People of all ages are able to help which makes it a great activity for everyone from families to even businesses across the community to help make a difference.

“Our goal is to pack 28,000 meals, and our kids are actually going to be packing meals everyday -at our church day camp next week… And we are excited a portion of these are going to stay right here in Zanesville to help our friends at Christ table,” Hill said.

To learn more and to sign up, you can go to the North Terrace Church of Christ’s website to register for the July 10th event.