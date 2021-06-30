North Terrace Church of Christ looking for Volunteers for their July 10th Meal Packing Event

Local News
Gunnar Consol52

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The North Terrace Church of Christ is partnering with Lifeline Christian Mission to provide tens of thousands of shelf stable meals to food insecure populations locally, domestically, and internationally.

The shelf stable meals consist of rice and beans, and to make it all happen the North Terrace Church is enlisting the help of volunteers to help pack the meals.

“We want to invite the entire community to join us on Saturday, July 10th from 9AM-11AM at North Terrace, and we’re going to pack thousands more meals that day. And we invite everyone to come be a part of that,” Stephanie Hill, Volunteers Coordinator at North Terrace Church stated.

People of all ages are able to help which makes it a great activity for everyone from families to even businesses across the community to help make a difference.

“Our goal is to pack 28,000 meals, and our kids are actually going to be packing meals everyday -at our church day camp next week… And we are excited a portion of these are going to stay right here in Zanesville to help our friends at Christ table,” Hill said.

To learn more and to sign up, you can go to the North Terrace Church of Christ’s website to register for the July 10th event.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

Related Posts

Bill Cosby released from prison

Carolyn Fleegle

ArtCoz Names Next Artist And Musician of the Month

Michelina Friss

Fatal accident in Coshocton County

Carolyn Fleegle