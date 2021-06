The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office reported that a 25-year-old former Cambridge resident is now in custody.

Justin Frazier was taken into arrested by Steubenville Police Department without incident. He’s now in the Guernsey County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Frazier was wanted in connection to a death investigation of a Buffalo man earlier this year. He was indicted by a grand jury on June 1, on one count of failure to provide aid to a functionally impaired person.