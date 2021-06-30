Fiorentina hires Vincenzo Italiano as coach

Sports
Associated Press16

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina named Vincenzo Italiano as its new coach on Wednesday.

Italiano replaced Gennaro Gattuso, who quit earlier this month barely three weeks after taking charge of the Italian club following reported disagreements over transfer strategy.

Fiorentina said Italiano “has signed a two-year contract through to June 2023, with an option for a third year.”

The 43-year-old Italiano had extended his contract as Spezia coach at the beginning of June. He led the side to promotion to Serie A and to a 15th-place finish in Spezia’s first-ever season in the Italian top flight.

Fiorentina is looking to improve on a 13th-place finish in Serie A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Danish minister: Qatar getting 2022 World Cup was ‘wrong’

Associated Press

Better baseball players have less chance for Olympic gold

Associated Press

Tadej Pogacar routs rivals in Tour de France time trial

Associated Press