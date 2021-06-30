Fatal accident in Coshocton County

LAFAYETTE TWP. , Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two vehicle accident that claimed the life of a West Lafayette woman.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 50000 block of County Road 16 in Lafayette Township.

Authorities said a box truck being driven by 48-year-old Paul A. Bridenthal of Big Prairie, Ohio went left of center and struck a Jeep Renegade being driven by 34-year-old Neana M. Lemon..

Lemon was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coshocton County Coroner.

Bridenthal was not injured in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation .