Entertaining Dog Up for Adoption

Our dog of the week from the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center would like nothing more than to entertain you.

His name is Chuck and this lab mix came into the adoption center as a stray in May. He seems to be housebroken, doesn’t know a stranger and loves bath time. But, what he loves more than baths is playing with his dog toys.

“One of his biggest things is toys if you would have a fenced in backyard or something. He’s very entertaining with everything that he does,” said Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid. “He likes to roll, barrel roll in the grass, play with toys, run, tennis balls anything of that nature. So he would be very entertaining for your family.”

Chuck hasn’t been tested with other dogs. If you’d like to adopt him it’s encouraged to bring in your pet and have them spend some time together in the adoption center’s play area. The adoption center also wants to remind dog owners that July 1 is the last day to purchase your dog license.



“It’s very important to have license on your dog. All we are is a step away from running that number. We know exactly where the dog lives and with 4th of July noise and so forth a lot of times a dog would never run, but when it comes to the loud noises it has a tendency to do things you wouldn’t think it would do. It’s the easiest way to get your dog back,” said McQuaid.

If you’re interested in adopting Chuck contact the Muskingum County K9 Adoption Center.

