Cop fired for using stun gun on students in training class

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A longtime school resource officer who used a stun gun on two high school students during a self-defense training class has been fired.

Perkins Township trustees voted 3-0 Monday to dismiss Tonya Corbin, who was a resource officer at Perkins High School. She had been on unpaid leave since June 15.

Corbin was teaching a self-defense class for female students at the school on May 19 when she brought a stun gun to the class and used it on two students, ages 17 and 18, authorities said.

Corbin initially denied using the stun gun, saying she had allowed the students to use it themselves. The two students and a teacher at the school disputed that claim, and Corbin eventually admitted to deploying the stun gun, authorities said.

The self-defense class had been provided to students in the past, but this was the first time Corbin was leading it, officials have said.