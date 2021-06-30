Updated on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 89°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than an inch possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 67°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 81°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 58°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 79°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 78°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 58°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L2 – was located near Marquette, MI with a minimum central pressure of 1016 mb. Extending southwestwards into Iowa is the cold front associated with L2. Meanwhile, very hot and muggy conditions have been present in our region with high temperatures this afternoon reaching well into the low to mid-90s with dew points in the lower-70s. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms were present this afternoon, although most of them were just north and west of our region.

As we head through the overnight hours, a lone rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible. Otherwise; very muggy conditions are likely to continue with overnight lows down around 68° – 72°.

As the cold front approaches the central Great Lakes Region on Wednesday, hot and muggy conditions will remain likely. A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will remain possible on Wednesday Morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the early afternoon, and that will give way to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours. The cold front will be slow moving, so scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the overnight hours on Wednesday Night.

The cold front will likely reach the Ohio River on Thursday, and thus conditions in our region will likely not be as hot as they have been, with highs up around 79° – 83°.

The upper level low associated with L2 will remain in our region as we head into the end of the work week, this will allow for the possibility of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to be in our region through Saturday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

