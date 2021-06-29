Zanesville Police Identify Suspect who Exposed Himself

The Zanesville Police Department says it has identified the man who was wanted for exposing himself in a local laundry mat.

Now, Detective Sergeant Phil Michel says that 28-year-old Shawn Murphy is also accused of stealing a wallet that contained credit cards while he was at the Soap Opera Laundry Mat on Military Road. Detective Michel says there is an active warrant for his arrest and he faces multiple charges including Gross Sexual Imposition, Public Indecency and Theft.

Michel says there are also additional public indecency cases against Murphy through Zanesville Municipal Court.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Zanesville Police.