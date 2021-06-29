The Latest: Sterling helps England beat Germany at Euro 2020

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Raheem Sterling’s third goal at the European Championship helped England beat Germany 2-0 and put the team into the quarterfinals.

Sterling scored from close range in the 75th minute. Harry Kane added the second in the 86th shortly after Thomas Müller missed a chance to equalize for the Germans.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome.

___

Frank de Boer has quit as coach of the Netherlands following the team’s elimination from the European Championship.

The Dutch lost to the Czech Republic 2-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 after winning their first three group matches at Euro 2020.

The Dutch soccer federation says De Boer did not want to continue after failing to reach the quarterfinals.

De Boer faced fierce criticism after the loss to the Czechs because of his decision to abandon the traditional Dutch formation of four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards.

De Boer had only been in the job since September. He took over from Ronald Koeman after he left to join Barcelona.

___

Germany captain Manuel Neuer says the team will join the England players in taking a knee against racism before their European Championship game at Wembley Stadium.

Neuer says “we stand for tolerance. There was no question for us.”

The Germany goalkeeper has been wearing a captain’s armband with rainbow colors for the tournament and he says England counterpart Harry Kane will do the same in a show of solidarity.

Germany coach Joachim Löw says he thinks “it’s right that the team is campaigning for these values.”

England is one of several teams that has been taking a knee before games at Euro 2020. Portugal and Belgium’s players all took part in the gesture against racism before their game on Sunday. Referee Felix Brych also took part.

___

American actor Will Ferrell is rooting for Sweden to beat Ukraine in the round of 16 at the European Championship.

Ferrell is married to a Swede and sent “his best wishes” to the Euro 2020 team in a short video posted on Twitter by the Swedish soccer federation.

Ferrell is shown wearing national team clothing and bellows “you are so smart, you are so strong, you are so fast, you play fabulously good” before chanting “we are all Sweden fans.”

___

Spain will take six players from the European Championship squad to the Tokyo Olympics.

Spain says Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Pedri González, Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo will be on the team.

Simón, Torres, Olmo and Pedri have been starting for “La Roja” at Euro 2020.

Spain defeated Croatia 5-3 in extra time on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The three players over 24 in Spain’s squad will be Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio and Mikel Merino.

___

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Portugal fans for their support and says the team “will be back stronger.”

The defending champions lost to Belgium 1-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Ronaldo says in an Instagram post that “we didn’t achieve the result we wanted” but “we gave everything” and “are proud of our journey.”

He says the national team is “deeply and sincerely grateful” for the fans for being behind the team “from start to finish.”

He says this team “proved that it can still give a lot of happiness” to the Portuguese people.

Ronaldo finished the tournament with five goals and remains the leading scorer at Euro 2020. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the all-time men’s scoring leader in international soccer with 109 goals.

___

It’s England against Germany. At Wembley Stadium. Again.

It’ll be the round of 16 at the European Championship this time but there have been some other big ones in the past.

England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest soccer triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

The match at Wembley is the first one of the day. Sweden will face Ukraine in the late match in Glasgow.

___

