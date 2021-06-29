The Latest: Ronaldo says Portugal will be back stronger

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Portugal fans for their support and says the team “will be back stronger.”

The defending champions lost to Belgium 1-0 on Sunday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Ronaldo says in an Instagram post that “we didn’t achieve the result we wanted” but “we gave everything” and “are proud of our journey.”

He says the national team is “deeply and sincerely grateful” for the fans for being behind the team “from start to finish.”

He says this team “proved that it can still give a lot of happiness” to the Portuguese people.

Ronaldo finished the tournament with five goals and remains the leading scorer at Euro 2020. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei as the all-time men’s scoring leader in international soccer with 109 goals.

___

It’s England against Germany. At Wembley Stadium. Again.

It’ll be the round of 16 at the European Championship this time but there have been some other big ones in the past.

England beat West Germany in extra time in the 1966 World Cup final for the national team’s greatest soccer triumph. But the West Germans won 3-1 in the 1972 European Championship quarterfinals and then won on penalties in the 1996 semifinals.

The match at Wembley is the first one of the day. Sweden will face Ukraine in the late match in Glasgow.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports