Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse Wreath Auction in Full Swing

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Interdisciplinary Team is holding its first ever Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse wreath auction today.

During the month of June, the I Team asked for wreath donations to auction to help bring awareness to elder abuse. A panel of four judges viewed 25 wreaths that were donated by organizations, businesses and individuals. The wreaths had to be incorporated with purple.

“Well, I think it’s a great thing to protect elders. They talked about how some elders can’t get their snow shoveled and stuff like that. That touched me, to be able to contribute to something like that, to me, is amazing,” Florist of Urban Floral Carl Kovach said.

The I Team began in 2016 and were thrilled to hold the auction. The team helps advocate for the seniors in the community. They look forward to holding more events in the future as this was the first.

“The fact that we had 25 different people who considered us and to consider us as a worthy cause. We’re just so appreciative and our hearts are so warm by the various people and organizations saying we know you’re working hard and we want to help. It’s helping our seniors in this community,” Adult Protective Services Team Leader Patsy McDonald said.

Bidding started at noon today and ends at midnight on the Take “Auction” Against Elder Abuse Facebook page. A minimum $20 bid is required.

Below are the three winners.