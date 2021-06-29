Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press21
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -185 Arizona +161
at ST. MILWAUKEE -244 Chicago Cubs +180
at COLORADO -153 Pittsburgh +136
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Miami +155
San Diego -153 at CINCINNATI +135
at ATLANTA -148 N.Y. Mets +132
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -126 L.A. Angels +111
at TORONTO -191 Seattle +165
at CLEVELAND -178 Detroit +156
at BOSTON -162 Kansas City +145
at HOUSTON -313 Baltimore +253
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 Minnesota +120
at OAKLAND -206 Texas +173
Interleague
Tampa Bay -121 at WASHINGTON +108
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Phoenix -1 (215) at L.A. Clippers
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -215 Montreal +178

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

