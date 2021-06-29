Muskingum Bowling Team Honored















The Muskingum bowling team was honored with National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA) and Ohio Bowling Conference (OBC) All-Academic Awards.

The NCBCA All-Academic Awards were bestowed to sophomore Emily Betteridge, freshman Hannah Crowe, freshman James McConnaughey, and freshman Andrew Amore. To earn the distinction, student-athletes must have a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Betteridge, Crowe, McConnaughey, Amore, junior John David Bushong, junior Sabrina Robertson, and freshman Logan Karl were all named to the OBC All-Academic Team. To be recognized, student-athletes must have a 3.25 GPA or higher.

Muskingum opens the 2021-22 season on Saturday, October 2, when they compete in the first OBC event at the Palace in Columbus.