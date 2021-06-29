Four New Grants Available for Ohio Businesses

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Ohio Development Service Agency is offering four types of grants for businesses to apply for who have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The food and beverage establishment grant is offered to businesses like restaurants, bars and coffee shops. The entertainment grant includes businesses involving theaters, music venues, spectator sports venues and museums. Based on the amount of loss, these businesses can receive between $10,000 and $30,000.

A limited amount of money is being given out. Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce president Dana Matz encourages everyone to apply as soon as possible.

Matz explained the next two grants.

“There’s the new small business grant, so if you opened a business last year, from January 1 to December 31, you can apply for up to $10,000… Last but not least, the lodging grant. If you’re in the lodging business, hotels, motels or bed and breakfast operations, and based on your amount of loss you can receive up to 10, 20 or $30,000,” Matz said.

Businesses can only apply for only one of the grants, regardless if they fall into more than one of the grant qualifications.

“All businesses have different needs. A lot of it, last year and coming out of that, you had a cost where you had to pay for all the sanitizers, face masks and all that. Maybe you didn’t replace a piece of equipment. This type of money would help with that. Also, employee training,” Matz said.

Businesses can apply for these grants at ZMChamber.com