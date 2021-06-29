Fazoli’s Coming to Zanesville

A new restaurant is coming to Zanesville.

Fazoli’s announced Monday that it will begin construction on its first Zanesville restaurant at 2600 Maple Avenue, the former Popeye’s Chicken location.

They plan to hire up to 60 full time and part time team members for the front and back of house.

The new location is 2,600 square feet and will be the 17th Fazoli’s in Ohio and the 213th systemwide.

Fazoli’s serves made-to-order Italian recipes and breadsticks and hopes to open in August.

Fazoli’s was found in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky.

