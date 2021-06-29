Eastside Community Ministry, McHugh’s Dealership Prepare for Tools for Schools Program

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Eastside Community Ministry is getting ready for its annual Tools for Schools programming, with the help of McHugh’s Dealership.

For the last 20 years, Eastside Ministry has been stuffing and supplying backpacks for low-income children in grades first through twelfth who attend Muskingum County Schools.

“There are so many kids that go to school and they’re not prepared. To be that kid to show up on the first day and not have what you need, you’re going to be feeling not so good about yourself. To be able to provide those items so they can have a successful school year is something we are very passionate about,” Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Nine years ago, McHugh’s learned about the program and wanted to be involved. Every car purchased through the month of July, the dealership will make a donation towards Tools for Schools.

“You know, to have an employee come work for you and not have the tools that they need, how could they do their job correctly? There’s a lot of kids that go to school and don’t have pencils. The little things that we take for granted, they don’t have. Not because their parents don’t want to provide it to them, but they just can’t… This is, to me, one of the best events we participate in every year. I really mean that. As long as we’re still around, we’ll always participate,” Co-Owner at McHugh’s Dealership Tim McHugh said.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering in the Tools for School program, Eastside is welcoming volunteers. You can call the Eastside Ministry or visit its website.