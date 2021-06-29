Updated on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. Hazy, Hot, & Humid. High 92°

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 86°

DISCUSSION:

Another round of hazy, hot and humid weather across SE Ohio today, as highs will climb into the lower 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid to upper 90s by the mid to late afternoon, when you factor in the Heat Index. So drink plenty of water, take plenty of breaks and have a place to cool down this afternoon. Isolated shower and storm chances will be with us this afternoon, especially during the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain this afternoon, but if you do, downpours will be possible.

Isolated shower and storm chances will continue into the overnight, along with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will only drop to around 70 for overnight lows.

We will see more scattered showers and storms for the middle of the week, especially during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The increase in rain, along with the cloud cover will keep temperatures slightly cooler. Unfortunately, the humidity will not be dropping much on Wednesday, despite high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

More rain and thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday, as our weather pattern begins to change. We will see an upper level trough and cold front at the surface, bring much cooler air into the region as we end the work week. Highs will only top off in the mid to upper 70s Thursday into the start of the holiday weekend.

The threat for rain will linger into the end of the week into the weekend. It does not look like a total wash out, but you may want to keep the rain gear handy if you are heading to any cookouts this weekend. Temperatures will return to more normal conditions by the 4th, as highs will top off in the lower 80s. A slight chance of a shower/storm will be with us on Monday, along with highs back into the mid 80s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

