OSHP Reminds Travelers about upcoming Holiday Weekend and Safety

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- As another holiday weekend approaches, vehicle traffic increases. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be safe this Fourth of July weekend.

With any holiday, more travel is expected. The OSHP urges drivers to make smart decisions, especially if attending events involving alcohol.

There have been a total of 186 OVI enforcements this year just in Zanesville.

Five of the last seven crashes in the Zanesville area have been OVI related.

“They shouldn’t be driving impaired. Make sure you have that sober driver and make sure you designate them before the party starts, that way you can get home safely,” OSHP Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

Many troopers will be on the roads over the weekend to ensure everyone is driving safe.

Last year’s Fourth of July weekend, The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges.

“Seatbelts save lives. It has been proven time and time again. We just want to make sure everyone buckles up before they head to those parties… Make sure you’re following the speed limits. We continue to see crashes, both on the interstate and state and county routes. They’re attributed to people going too fast. We just want everyone to follow the speed limit to make sure they’re driving safe,” Nihiser said.

You can find more Ohio State Highway statistics here.