Muskingum Valley Garden Society meets with County Commissioners regarding New Planters

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- A member of the Muskingum Valley Garden Society met with the County Commissioners this afternoon requesting funds to replace flower planters downtown.

The MVGS was established in 2003. Members enhance the community through gardening and landscaping. Since 2003, 164 planters have been placed throughout downtown, all consisting of different types of containers.

“Planters on Main Street are starting to deteriorate. Some have cracks and some have holes. We have four different kinds. We would really like to see downtown have the same planting uniform all the way around,” MVGS President Beth Brown said.

58 planters are needing replacement to match the new design. They have been around since 2005. Brown said she foresees the new rolled rim planters lasting at least 20 years.

“We have had the new rolled tops for the past seven to eight years. We have not had any problems whatsoever with any type of deterioration of them. They are very heavy. They are very sturdy and we keep an eye on them every time we are out, once a week looking at the planters,” Brown said.

The MVGS is always looking for members and volunteers as well as donations towards the new planters. You can check out its Facebook page to see all the work they’ve done.

For more information about the organization, you can also contact Beth Brown at beth.brown4640@gmail.com