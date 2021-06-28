MCLS to Host Community Drum Circle Event

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The New Concord Branch library is inviting the community to its drum circle event tomorrow.

The event is open to anyone age 18 and older. All drums and percussion instruments will be provided and no prior experience is necessary.

“This is really a great opportunity for the community to come together in an outdoor space and have some fun, build community and get together in a safe way,” MCLS Marketing and Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

The event allows community members to get a feel of what some of the in-person programs through the library will look like in the next few months. Drummers can look forward to some instruction as well as free style fun.

“Anyone is welcome, you don’t have to be from New Concord. You can be from anywhere around the county… If your heart is beating, you can use a drum,” Fennell said.

The program will be held outside at the shelter house behind the New Concord Branch library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Individuals can register for the event at the MCLS website.