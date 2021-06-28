Hydrant flushing on Tuesday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The City of Zanesville’s Water Division will be flushing hydrants Tuesday within the general area of Center, Rankin, East, West, Country Club, Bell, Wabash, Princeton, Bethesda Dr., (including Genesis Hospital), Fairway Lane, Maple Avenue, and all side streets.

Flushing will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents in these areas may experience discolored water and reduced pressure.

It is advised to wait until after 4:00 p.m. for the water to clear before doing laundry.

If you have questions you can call (740) 455-0631 Ext. 1.