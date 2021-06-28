Greene Talks Football with Campers

Young athletes in our area spent last week learning the ins ands outs of football.

This is the 7th year for the Future Stars Football Camp that took place at Riverside Park. Campers learned the fundamentals of football and also got to hear from former Ohio State Quarterback Cornelius Green.

Founder and CEO of the Future Stars Football and Cheer Camp Andrew Drabik spoke about the camp. “The event this year has brought kids from Florida, Indiana and all around Cincinnati. A lot of these kids stay here in Zanesville. Mayor Mason came out and spoke to them at practice. It’s a great honor to me and the kids as well.”

Greene shared his input on what football means to him.

“In football there’s going to be some mistakes. You got to learn how to fall and get back up. If you miss a pass you have to learn how to make the throw better, but if you get back up, you’ll be successful. It was one of the main things I learned at Ohio State through Coach Woody Hayes, paying forwards and being able to fall and get back up,” said Greene.

The camp wrapped up Saturday with a exhibition game.