Excessive Heat can lead to Heat Illness

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- This week’s forecast shows temperatures in the 80’s and 90’s. Excessive heat can be dangerous and a local doctor urges everyone to protect themselves and be aware of the signs of heat illness.

Medical Director Jack Butterfield of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department explained three types of heat illnesses; heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Primarily, children under four-years old and adults 65 and over are at risk.

How quickly individuals develop symptoms of heat illnesses depends on their body situation, including if you’re on certain medications, overweight or not physically fit.

“Heat cramps is the loss of fluids and electrolytes like potassium and magnesium that result in cramps in usually larger muscles like thighs and calves. Heat exhaustion is an excessive loss of fluids and electrolytes to where the symptoms come from low blood pressure, dizziness and confusion. Heat stroke is when heat has resulted in your brain losing the ability to regulate temperature,” Butterfield said.

Heat stroke can be life-threatening. It is characterized by a body temperature of 103 degrees or higher as well as red, hot and dry skin with no sweating; rapid pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion and unconsciousness.

Dr. Butterfield encourages individuals to avoid high temperatures with high humidity. He said if individuals are going to be outside to stay hydrated and wear light colors and loose clothing.

He also encourages those to find shade if they’re outside for too long.

“There are emergency rooms in every city in this country. Every year they see people come in with various levels of heat illness, up to death from heat strokes. It is not uncommon,” Butterfield said.

Pets are also subjected to heat illness. It’s encouraged to make sure they are provided shady areas when outside and plenty of water.

Family, friends and neighbors are urged to check on the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions since they are at higher risk of heat illnesses.