Updated on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 90°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Partly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 90°

DISCUSSION:

Another hot and humid day across SE Ohio, with highs around 90 this afternoon. Heat Index values will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon. Isolated shower and storm chances will with us this afternoon, especially by the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today, but if you do, rain will be heavy and there could be some stronger winds.

More isolated showers/storms will linger into the overnight, but will begin to fade with the loss of the heating of the day. It will remain warm and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain chances will be slightly higher on Tuesday, along with more heat and humidity. Highs will be around 90 once again on Tuesday, along with Heat Index values in the low to mid 90s.

A potent trough will begin to move into the region Wednesday into Thursday. This will bring more rain and storms to the region. This will also bring cooler temperatures into the region by the end of the work week. Highs will go from the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday, to the mid to upper 70s on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will be highest on Thursday.

Rain chances will lower, but not go away completely as we head into the end of the work week. Rain will still be possible this weekend, as highs will top off around 80 Saturday and July 4th.

Have a Great Monday!

