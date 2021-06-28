Two sentenced in Wyatt’s murder

The Muskingum County Proseuctor’s Office says two people who plead guilty in the death of a Zanesville woman were sentenced Monday.

20-year-old Tristaney Baker of Columbus received life in prison without the possibility of parole and 23-year-old Devin McKnelly of Thornville was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years,

Zanesville Police say on April 27th, 23-year-old Jayla Wyatt was shot multiple times by Baker in her downtown Zanesville apartment at 46 South Sixth Street. Police say she fled the scene in a car driven by 23-year-old Devin McKnelly of Thornville.

Both were later arrested in Columbus.

Earlier this year Baker plead guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and one count of Aggravated Burglary, both with firearm specifications. Baker plead guilty in May to one count of Aggravated Murder.