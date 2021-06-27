Spice and Handmade Craft Booth Has Been At the Muskingum County Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market Since 1982

The Farmer’s Market at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds was in full swing yesterday with vendors showing off their various products in their respective booths.

Beverly Mitchell, who has had a booth at the Fairgrounds since 1982, sells a variety of products, ranging from baking extracts and flavorings, spices, to handmade baby bibs that she made herself.

“I have Watkins products and I also have Rollins products. Which are very comparable companies…and I also have a bunch of hand made items. I’m here every Saturday from 9-12,” Mitchell said. “Last year I did the New Concord Farmer’s Market. I may do that again this year.”

Mitchell added the most common thing that customers come back for is the Vanilla extract to make home made ice cream with because it’s a quality product. That’s what has made her keep it in her booth all these years.

