Divers search Ohio lake for missing boater

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (AP) — Rescue crews are searching an Ohio lake for a boater reported missing over the weekend.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said a man jumped off a boat into Chippewa Lake at about 9 p.m. Saturday and never resurfaced. Rescue crews and volunteers searched during the night but found no sign of him.

The Medina County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that the lake was closed Sunday as divers searched for the missing man. State, county and local rescue crews are taking part in the effort. No information about the missing boater was immediately released.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that 325-acre Chippewa Lake, once the site of a now-defunct amusement park of the same name, is among the largest of Ohio’s natural inland lakes.