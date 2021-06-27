7 Day Forecast

Weather Discussion
Gunnar Consol555355

Updated on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

Monday: Mostly sunny and HOT. High of 91°. Slight chance of spotty showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and HOT. High of 90°. Scattered showers in the afternoon are possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy with frequent showers with storms possible. High of 88°. 

Thursday: Cloudy with frequent showers with storms possible. High of 74°.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers likely. High of 76°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers expected. High of 74°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73°.

DISCUSSION:

Thing will remain dry into Monday afternoon. High pressure will build over the East Coast funneling in hot and humid weather. Heat indices Monday and Tuesday will be surpassing 90° into the low to mid 90s. 

As we enter the end off the week this week, highs will moderate as high pressure weakens and a stationary cold front moves through the region providing relief from the heat. The stationary front will also increase rain chances substantially as we head into the latter part of this week. 

Connect with me:

Twitter: @GunnarConsolWx

Facebook: Meteorologist Gunnar Consol

E-Mail: gconsol@whizmediagroup.com

 

Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar is a recent graduate of Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire having majored in meteorology with minors in mathematics and communications. He was on the varsity track & field team all four of his years at Plymouth competing in the long jump, triple jump, and 100m and 200m races. Growing up in Central Florida, having endured many relentless hurricane seasons and experiencing pop-up thunderstorms everyday during the summer inspired his initial interest in the weather. A lack of cold weather subsequently drove him to attend college in New Hampshire. This was to experience a whole other side of the weather: winter. He is excited to have just moved to Ohio and explore what all the state has to offer. He also hopes that Ohio is a happy middle ground between how hot Florida is and how cold New Hampshire is. In his free time, Gunnar enjoys staying active, going on photography photoshoots, and gardening.

