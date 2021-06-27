Updated on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT

Monday: Mostly sunny and HOT. High of 91°. Slight chance of spotty showers in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and HOT. High of 90°. Scattered showers in the afternoon are possible.

Wednesday: Cloudy with frequent showers with storms possible. High of 88°.

Thursday: Cloudy with frequent showers with storms possible. High of 74°.

Friday: Partly sunny with showers likely. High of 76°.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few showers expected. High of 74°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73°.

DISCUSSION:

Thing will remain dry into Monday afternoon. High pressure will build over the East Coast funneling in hot and humid weather. Heat indices Monday and Tuesday will be surpassing 90° into the low to mid 90s.

As we enter the end off the week this week, highs will moderate as high pressure weakens and a stationary cold front moves through the region providing relief from the heat. The stationary front will also increase rain chances substantially as we head into the latter part of this week.

