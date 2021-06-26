Zanesville Soccer Boosters Hold 1st Annual Golf Outing

The Zanesville Soccer Boosters held their first annual Golf Outing.

The outing took place at Green Valley Golf Club on Dresden Road to raise money for the boys and girls soccer teams. It included a Beer Cart, a 50/50, food, and prizes.

“It’s getting to build that community with the players that are here now, also, players that have come before them who have paved that way, and giving them the opportunity to do a lot of the stuff that we are able to do now. It’s good to see some old coaches here, some old players, and just get to reconnect with them and have the guys get to know them as well,” said Payton Norris, Assistant Coach of the boy’s team.

The Soccer Boosters play a prominent role in making sure the players not only have their game uniforms, but also to enable the players to attend events that help them improve their play on the field.

“The Soccer Boosters purchase uniforms for all teams. We send them to camps, we send them to tournaments, so we’re just trying to raise some money to fund all the things that we do for all these kids,” said Erica Van Kirk, President of the Soccer Boosters.

17 teams ending up enrolled for the outing. Monetary prizes were awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners