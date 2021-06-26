The Latest: Knockout stage at Euro 2020 starts with 2 games

Sports
Associated Press22

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

The knockout stage of the European Championship has arrived.

Denmark will take on Wales in the first match of the round of 16 in Amsterdam. Italy will then face Austria in London.

The winners will advance to the quarterfinals.

Either Denmark or Wales will go to Baku to face the Netherlands or the Czech Republic on July 3. Italy or Austria will take on Belgium of Portugal on July 2 in Munich.

