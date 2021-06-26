Shooting on Ohio interstate wounds 4, including 2 children

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A shooting on a Columbus interstate that may have started as an argument at an East Side mall wounded four people, including two children, police said.

Columbus police said the gunfire happened on Interstate 670 shortly before noon Friday. The 29-year-old driver said he and his girlfriend were driving with three young children on the interstate when someone in another vehicle fired gunshots into their sport utility vehicle, police said.

The man was struck in the arm, the 19-year-old woman was hit in the back, and a 10-year-old boy was hit in the legs and a three-year-old was hit in one foot, police said. All four were taken to hospitals and listed in stable condition.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that police said the incident may have started as an argument near Easton Town Centre and then continued onto the freeway.

No arrests were immediately announced. Anyone with information was asked to call the Columbus police felony assault unit or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.