NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times Eastern
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, May 22
Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT
Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 104, Boston 93
Portland 123, Denver 109
|Sunday, May 23
Philadelphia 125, Washington 118
Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90
Atlanta 107, New York 105
Memphis 112, Utah 109
|Monday, May 24
Milwaukee 132, Miami 98
Denver 128, Portland 109
|Tuesday, May 25
Brooklyn 130, Boston 108
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102
Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121
|Wednesday, May 26
Philadelphia 120, Washington 95
New York 101, Atlanta 92
Utah 141, Memphis 129
|Thursday, May 27
Milwaukee 113, Miami 84
L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95
Denver 120, Portland 115
|Friday, May 28
Atlanta 105, New York 94
Boston 125, Brooklyn 119
L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108
|Saturday, May 29
Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0
Portland 115, Denver 95
Philadelphia 132, Washington 103
Utah 121, Memphis 111
|Sunday, May 30
Atlanta 113, New York 96
Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92
Brooklyn 141, Boston 126
L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81
|Monday, May 31
Washington 122, Philadelphia 114
Utah 120, Memphis 113
|Tuesday, June 1
Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1
Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT
Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85
|Wednesday, June 2
Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1
Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1
Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1
Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100
|Thursday, June 3
Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2
Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2
|Friday, June 4
L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97
|Sunday, June 6
L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3
|SECOND ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, June 5
Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107
|Sunday, June 6
Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124
|Monday, June 7
Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86
Phoenix 122, Denver 105
|Tuesday, June 8
Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102
Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109
|Wednesday, June 9
Phoenix 123, Denver 98
|Thursday, June 10
Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83
Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111
|Friday, June 11
Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111
Phoenix 116, Denver 102
|Saturday, June 12
L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106
|Sunday, June 13
Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96
Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0
|Monday, June 14
Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100
L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104
|Tuesday, June 15
Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108
|Wednesday, June 16
Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106
L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111
|Thursday, June 17
Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89
|Friday, June 18
Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99
L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers wins series 4-2
|Saturday, June 19
Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT, Milwaukee wins series 4-3
|Sunday, June 20
Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 96, Atlanta wins series 4-3
|CONFERENCE FINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Sunday, June 20
Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114
|Tuesday, June 22
Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103
|Wednesday, June 23
Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113
|Thursday, June 24
L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92
|Friday, June, 25
Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91, series tied 1-1
|Saturday, June 26
Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80, Phoenix leads series 3-1
|Sunday, June 27
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, June 28
L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday, June 29
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
|Wednesday, June 30
x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
|Thursday, July 1
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
|Friday, July 2
x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
|Saturday, July 3
x-Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, July 5
x-Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.