NBA Daily Playoff Glance

Milwaukee 109, Miami 107, OT

Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 104, Boston 93

Portland 123, Denver 109

Philadelphia 125, Washington 118

Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90

Atlanta 107, New York 105

Memphis 112, Utah 109

Milwaukee 132, Miami 98

Denver 128, Portland 109

Brooklyn 130, Boston 108

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 102

Dallas 127, L.A. Clippers 121

Philadelphia 120, Washington 95

New York 101, Atlanta 92

Utah 141, Memphis 129

Milwaukee 113, Miami 84

L.A. Lakers 109, Phoenix 95

Denver 120, Portland 115

Atlanta 105, New York 94

Boston 125, Brooklyn 119

L.A. Clippers 118, Dallas 108

Milwaukee 120, Miami 103, Milwaukee wins series 4-0

Portland 115, Denver 95

Philadelphia 132, Washington 103

Utah 121, Memphis 111

Atlanta 113, New York 96

Phoenix 100, L.A. Lakers 92

Brooklyn 141, Boston 126

L.A. Clippers 106 Dallas 81

Washington 122, Philadelphia 114

Utah 120, Memphis 113

Brooklyn 123, Boston 109, Brooklyn wins series 4-1

Denver 147, Portland 140, 2OT

Phoenix 115, L.A. Lakers 85

Philadelphia 129, Washington 112, Philadelphia wins series 4-1

Atlanta 103, New York 89, Atlanta wins series 4-1

Utah 126, Memphis 110, Utah wins series 4-1

Dallas 105, L.A. Clippers 100

Denver 126, Portland 115, Denver wins series 4-2

Phoenix 113, L.A. Lakers 100, Phoenix wins series 4-2

L.A. Clippers 104, Dallas 97

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111, L.A. Clippers win series 4-3

Brooklyn 115, Milwaukee 107

Atlanta 128, Philadelphia 124

Brooklyn 125, Milwaukee 86

Phoenix 122, Denver 105

Philadelphia 118, Atlanta 102

Utah 112, L.A. Clippers 109

Phoenix 123, Denver 98

Milwaukee 86, Brooklyn 83

Utah 117, L.A. Clippers 111

Philadelphia 127, Atlanta 111

Phoenix 116, Denver 102

L.A. Clippers 132, Utah 106

Milwaukee 107, Brooklyn 96

Phoenix 125, Denver 118, Phoenix wins series 4-0

Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 100

L.A. Clippers 118, Utah 104

Brooklyn 114, Milwaukee 108

Atlanta 109, Philadelphia 106

L.A. Clippers 110, Utah 111

Milwaukee 104, Brooklyn 89

Philadelphia 104, Atlanta 99

L.A. Clippers 131, Utah 119, L.A. Clippers wins series 4-2

Milwaukee 115, Brooklyn 111, OT, Milwaukee wins series 4-3

Atlanta 103, Philadelphia 96, Atlanta wins series 4-3

Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114

Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103

Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113

L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92

Milwaukee 125, Atlanta 91, series tied 1-1

Phoenix 84, L.A. Clippers 80, Phoenix leads series 3-1

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

x-Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

x-L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

x-Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

x-Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.