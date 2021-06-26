Late own goal lifts Union to 3-3 draw with Fire

Sports
Associated Press20

CHICAGO (AP) — Kacper Przybylko’s shot led to an own goal by the Chicago Fire’s Boris Sekulić in the 79th minute and the Philadelphia Union held on for a 3-3 draw Saturday night.

Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth saved Przybylko’s shot, but the deflection off his hand caromed into the goal off Sekulić’s shoulder.

Sekulić tied it at 2 for the Fire (1-7-2) in the 56th minute, heading in Álvaro Medrán’s free kick. Mauricio Pineda made it 3-2 for Chicago in the 67th with a volley of Medrán’s corner.

The Union’s Jakob Glesnes opened the scoring in the second minute with an own goal in an attempt to clear Miguel Ángel Navarro’s cross, giving the Fire a 1-0 lead.

Quinn Sullivan tied it at 1 for the Union (5-2-4) with an overhead bicycle kick in the 28th minute. It was the 17-year-old’s first MLS goal.

Cory Burke gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in first half stoppage time with a right-footed half volley, assisted by Glesnes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Danladi scores in stoppage time, Nashville ties Montreal 1-1

Associated Press

Message sent: Berry turns away from flag during anthem

Associated Press

Leggett’s RBI hit in 9th sends Mississippi St. to CWS finals

Associated Press