Indians-Twins postponed because of a forecast of rain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Saturday’s game between the Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins was postponed with heavy rain forecast in the area for much of the day.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Sept. 14 when Cleveland returns to Minnesota. Game 1 will be at 1:10 p.m. Central before the regularly scheduled 6:40 p.m. start.

Players remained in the clubhouse well after the scheduled 1:10 p.m. first pitch on Saturday. Rain had just started to fall when the postponement was announced.

The two teams are scheduled to play at 1:10 p.m. Central on Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports