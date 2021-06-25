Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce announces John Glenn Centennial Celebration Parade

The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce has announced the date for the “Friendship 7” John Glenn Centennial Celebration Parade.

The parade will take place on Saturday, July 17 starting at 11 a.m. in downtown Cambridge and will run westbound on Route 40 to New Concord. The public is welcomed to be involved either as a participant or a spectator.

“This parade is to celebrate John Glenn. So we’re looking for Americana, patriotic theme, just kind of celebrate John Glenn’s birthday in that he was born in Guernsey County in Cambridge, but he was raised in New Concord. So, we really want to celebrate John Glenn and all of his life’s accomplishments,” said Ashley Cook, Sales and Marketing Director at the Zanesville Muskingum Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will not be the only way that the public can celebrate John Glenn and his achievements.

“So this is going to be a weekend event. There is a lot of stuff happening in New Concord that weekend of July 17 and 18. We also have events taking place throughout the whole month of July focusing on John Glenn, such as the John Glenn food trail, we have movie nights in the park, we also have a John Glenn centennial package with a hotel we’re offering all month long,” added Cook.

Entry forms can be filled out at visitzanesville.com. The entry deadline is Friday July 2, at 4:30pm.