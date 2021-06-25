Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press13
MLB
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -153 Pittsburgh +143
at CINNCINATI -116 Atlanta -105
at N.Y. METS -248 Philadelphia +212
at MILWAUKEE -202 Colorado +176
Washington -120 at MIAMI +100
at L.A. DODGERS -180 Chicago Cubs +165
at SAN DIEGO -260 Arizona +230
American League
at DETROIT (gm 1) OFF Houston OFF
Houston (gm 2) -216 at DETROIT +196
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -180 Seattle +165
at MINNESOTA -153 Cleveland +143
at TORONTO -260 Baltimore +230
at TEXAS -135 Kansas City +110
at TAMPA BAY -157 L.A. Angels +147
at BOSTON -115 N.Y. Yankees +105
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -121 Oakland +110
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA CLIPPERS 0 (218½) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press

