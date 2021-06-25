OSHP Lt. Kevin Miller chosen to replace former Rep. Larry Householder

COLUMBUS – Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) Friday announced that Kevin Miller (R-Newark) was chosen by the selection committee to represent the 72nd Ohio House District, which covers Coshocton, Perry and part of Licking counties. Miller will fill the vacancy left by the expulsion of former State Representative Larry Householder.

“I am pleased to announce that Kevin Miller is joining the Ohio House of Representatives,” said Cupp. “His extensive experience serving the Ohio State Highway Patrol will allow him to serve and represent the People of the 72nd House district well.”

Miller has served the Ohio State Highway Patrol as a trooper, labor relations advocate and post commander. Most recently he served as the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s legislative liaison, educating and advocating for issues at the Ohio Statehouse on behalf of troopers.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and completed a leadership course for law enforcement executives at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

“I am honored by the opportunity to serve the 72nd House District,” said Miller. “I’m looking forward to working on the issues affecting Coshocton, Licking and Perry counties and ensuring our communities’ voices are heard in Columbus.”

Miller will be sworn into office during the House voting session on Monday, June 28.

The selection committee included State Representatives Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtablua), Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), DJ Swearingen (R-Huron), Marilyn John (R-Richland County), Jamie Callender (R-Concord) and Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville).