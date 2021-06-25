Nelson T. Gant made history before locating in Zanesville

Nelson Talbot Gant left a trail of history behind him as he became a free man, helped his wife escape from slavery, and eventually landed in Zanesville, Ohio.

On May 10, 1821, Gant was born into slavery on a tobacco plantation owned by John Nixon. Gant quickly became a favorite of Nixon and was made Nixon’s personal servant.

He was granted a certain level of freedom by being a personal servant and was sometimes allowed to go into the town of Leesburg, VA. by himself. It’s thought that it was during one of these trips that he met his future wife, Anna Maria Hughes.

Hughes was a slave owned by Jane Russell, and with the permission of Russell and Nixon, Gant and Hughes were married in 1843. Due to being owned by different families, the two had to live apart even after their marriage.

Nixon died in 1844. Due to the demands of his last will and testament, all of Nixon’s slaves were freed upon his death. In September of 1845 Gant was a free man.

Photos courtesy of Nelson T. Gant Foundation

Due to a law that stated once a slave is freed they may only stay in Virginia for one year, Gant had a short amount of time to raise the money to purchase his wife. After a year of work, Russell still refused to sell Hughes to Gant.

Gant was forced to leave the state but promised Hughes he’d return for her. He later did return, and the two escaped to Washington D.C. Allegedly, Hughes managed to simply walk away from the plantation.

The couple was betrayed by the man they had sought shelter with. Arrested and taken back to Leesburg, Gant was put on trial for stealing his wife. Hughes refused to testify against her husband, and due to arguments presented by Gant’s attorney, it was upheld that a wife could not be forced to testify against her husband. This was a landmark trial and was the first time a slave marriage was considered to be legal.

Gant was released and Hughes was taken back to the Russell plantation. With the help of abolitionists, Gant was able to purchase Hughes two months after the trial.

The couple settled in Zanesville with their daughter in 1847. The family then began to actively assist fugitives on the Underground Railroad.

Gant eventually owned 300 acres of land and worked as a farmer. He also owned a salt lick and a coal mine.

Gant eventually sold 20 acres of land to the Townsend Brick Company who turned the area into a public park. Today the area is Gant Municipal Stadium.

Gant died on July 14, 1905.