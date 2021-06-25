Meet Sweet Pea: Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

The Animal Shelter Society has named Midnight its pet of the week.

Sweet Pea, a domestic short haired black and white female cat, was a stray cat that was taken in by the shelter in August of 2020. She weighs about 11 pounds and is neutered.

“She does not like to be in a home with a bunch of other animals or chaos. She likes to be the queen of the residence and she lets you know that. But you can see, there’s no issue. She’s very loving to folks, but she’s just a feline who likes to do her own thing. And sometimes that’s how they are,” said Animal Shelter Society General Manager April Cohagen-Gibson said.

The only minor health issue that Sweet Pea experiences are some chronic lung issues that the employees of the shelter could easily assist a new owner with. But she does have one other issue already taken care of that would ease the transition to a new owner.

“The really cool thing about Sweet Pea is one of our biggest supporters of the shelter, particularly in the cat room, is attorney Sherry Ryan. And Sherry Ryan has done the sponsorship fee…the microchipping for Sweet Pea, So we’re very, very thankful for her support along with all of our community support. Ya know, there’s someone out there for Sweet Pea,” added Cohagen-Gibson.

The shelter will also be hosting a micro-chipping clinic tomorrow from 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. for $16 per animal. A small chip the size of a grain of rice is inserted behind the shoulder blade to decrease the possibility of a pet getting separated from it’s owner.